Hyderabad Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Next Week—Full Forecast Inside

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana can expect some respite from the ongoing heatwave conditions between March 20 and 24, as per weather forecasts. Currently, temperatures are steadily rising, with mercury levels expected to touch 40°C to 44°C in the coming week.

Noted weather analyst T Balaji has predicted a shift in weather patterns, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. “The suffering from the heatwave will continue till March 19. However, between March 20 and 25, Telangana will experience strong unseasonal thunderstorms, providing significant relief,” Balaji shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The intense heatwave has been affecting daily life across Hyderabad and other districts, with residents struggling to cope with the high temperatures. The anticipated thunderstorms are expected to lower temperatures and provide temporary relief from the dry and oppressive heat.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to combat the high temperatures until the expected change in weather.