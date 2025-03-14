Hyderabad: Friday Prayers Conclude Peacefully Amid Holi Festivities

Hyderabad: Amidst extensive security measures, Friday prayers concluded peacefully in the Old City, particularly at the historic Mecca Masjid, as Holi celebrations coincided with the second Friday of Ramzan—an event occurring after 35 years.

Heavy Police Deployment in Old City

To ensure law and order, Hyderabad Police deployed 2,000 personnel, including officers from the Law-and-Order Department, Task Force, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and Paramilitary Forces. The deployment focused on mosques and key areas across the Old City, covering the South Zone. Nearly 200 police personnel were stationed specifically at Mecca Masjid and Charminar.

Hyderabad Police Maintains Vigilance

With Holi festivities and Friday prayers, including Jumma Asr Namaz during Ramzan, occurring simultaneously, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand emphasized the need for heightened alertness. Security measures were strengthened to prevent any disturbances and maintain communal harmony.

Strategic Deployment for Kamuni Dahanam and Tarabi Prayers

Earlier, the Commissioner instructed officials to ensure effective patrolling and crowd management during Kamuni Dahanam programs, which coincided with Isha Namaz and Tarabi prayers. The focus remained on preventing any untoward incidents while allowing both religious and festive events to proceed smoothly.

Senior Officials Supervise Security Arrangements

High-ranking police officials, including Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners of Police, remained on duty until Friday evening. South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra and Detective Department DCP N Swetha continuously monitored the situation on the ground to ensure smooth proceedings.

Peace Committees Assist in Maintaining Order

To further reinforce harmony, peace committee members were actively involved in assisting the police in maintaining order and preventing any potential disturbances.

The comprehensive security arrangements ensured a peaceful atmosphere, with both Holi celebrations and Ramzan prayers proceeding without any disruptions in Hyderabad’s Old City.