Holi Procession and Friday Prayers Conclude Peacefully in Sambhal Amid Tight Security

Sambhal: The festival of Holi was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm across India. In Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, the celebrations coincided with Friday prayers during Ramzan, prompting heightened security measures to maintain law and order.

Given last year’s communal riots, in which four people lost their lives, authorities took extra precautions to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.

Holi Festivities and Namaz Held Without Disruptions

The Holi processions in Sambhal were conducted smoothly, with no reports of disturbances. Simultaneously, worshippers gathered at Shahi Jama Masjid and other mosques across the city for Friday prayers at 2:30 PM.

A large Holi procession, with around 3,000 participants, passed near the Shahi Jama Masjid. However, due to effective crowd management and community cooperation, both celebrations and prayers were held without any disruptions.

Heavy Security Deployment Ensures Law and Order

To maintain peace and security, a strong police force was deployed across Sambhal, with special monitoring in sensitive areas.

Police Officer Anuj Chaudhary expressed satisfaction over the peaceful proceedings.

“People have celebrated Holi with great harmony in Sambhal. There have been no reports of disturbances, and worshippers offered namaz without any issues,” he stated.

Authorities Praise Community Cooperation

Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi lauded the spirit of brotherhood among residents.

“Everything is going on peacefully and with affection. People here are fostering unity, and the diligent efforts of the Sambhal police have ensured safety,” he remarked.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra noted that a total of 68 Holi processions took place in Sambhal, including two that passed through mixed-population areas.

“Thanks to the teamwork of our administration and security personnel, everything proceeded smoothly,” she said.

Sambhal DM Rajender Pensiya confirmed that over 60 processions took place under tight security measures, ensuring that the festival was celebrated with traditional fervor.

Strong Security Measures After Last Year’s Riots

Given the overlap of Holi and Friday prayers, authorities had issued a statewide alert, with special arrangements in Sambhal to prevent any untoward incidents. The peaceful celebrations are significant, as they follow communal tensions from November 24 last year, when riots erupted due to an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.