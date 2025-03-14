2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier to Be Held in Lahore from April 9-19

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced that the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier will take place in Lahore from April 9-19 across two venues. Six teams will compete for two spots in the main event, which will be hosted by India in October-November 2025.

Teams That Have Already Qualified

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India have already secured their places in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 after finishing in the top six of the ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Teams Competing in the Qualifier

The six teams competing in the qualifier tournament include:

Full Members: Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies Associate Members: Scotland and Thailand

Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies are participating as they finished in 7th to 10th places in the ICC Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Thailand and Scotland qualified as the next two highest-ranked teams in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings as of October 28, 2024.

Tournament Format and Key Matchups

The round-robin format will begin on April 9, with hosts Pakistan taking on Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium, while the West Indies face Scotland at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA).

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed excitement about the tournament, stating:

“The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup. I am sure they will be eagerly looking forward to the competition. On behalf of the ICC, I wish all the teams the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.”

Some of the key matchups in the tournament include:

Pakistan vs West Indies – April 14 (D/N) at Gaddafi Stadium

– April 14 (D/N) at Gaddafi Stadium Bangladesh vs West Indies – April 17 at LCCA

– April 17 at LCCA Pakistan vs Bangladesh – April 19 at LCCA

Day matches will begin at 9:30 AM local time, while day/night matches are scheduled to start at 2:00 PM local time.

2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier Schedule

April 9

Pakistan vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

– Gaddafi Stadium (Day) West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

April 10

Thailand vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

April 11

Pakistan vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)

– LCCA (Day) Ireland vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)

April 13

Scotland vs Thailand – LCCA (Day)

– LCCA (Day) Bangladesh vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 14

Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 15

Thailand vs Ireland – LCCA (Day)

– LCCA (Day) Scotland vs Bangladesh – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 17

Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA (Day)

– LCCA (Day) Pakistan vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 18

Ireland vs Scotland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

April 19

Pakistan vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)

– LCCA (Day) West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)

This high-stakes tournament will determine the final two teams joining the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, making it a crucial event in the women’s cricket calendar.