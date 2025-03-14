2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier to Be Held in Lahore from April 9-19
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced that the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier will take place in Lahore from April 9-19 across two venues.
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced that the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier will take place in Lahore from April 9-19 across two venues. Six teams will compete for two spots in the main event, which will be hosted by India in October-November 2025.
Table of Contents
Teams That Have Already Qualified
Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India have already secured their places in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 after finishing in the top six of the ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).
Teams Competing in the Qualifier
The six teams competing in the qualifier tournament include:
- Full Members: Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies
- Associate Members: Scotland and Thailand
Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan, and the West Indies are participating as they finished in 7th to 10th places in the ICC Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Thailand and Scotland qualified as the next two highest-ranked teams in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings as of October 28, 2024.
Tournament Format and Key Matchups
The round-robin format will begin on April 9, with hosts Pakistan taking on Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium, while the West Indies face Scotland at the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA).
ICC CEO Geoff Allardice expressed excitement about the tournament, stating:
“The six competing teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup. I am sure they will be eagerly looking forward to the competition. On behalf of the ICC, I wish all the teams the best for the tournament in Lahore as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup later this year.”
Some of the key matchups in the tournament include:
- Pakistan vs West Indies – April 14 (D/N) at Gaddafi Stadium
- Bangladesh vs West Indies – April 17 at LCCA
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh – April 19 at LCCA
Day matches will begin at 9:30 AM local time, while day/night matches are scheduled to start at 2:00 PM local time.
2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup Qualifier Schedule
April 9
- Pakistan vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)
- West Indies vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)
April 10
- Thailand vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)
April 11
- Pakistan vs Scotland – LCCA (Day)
- Ireland vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (Day)
April 13
- Scotland vs Thailand – LCCA (Day)
- Bangladesh vs Ireland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)
April 14
- Pakistan vs West Indies – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)
April 15
- Thailand vs Ireland – LCCA (Day)
- Scotland vs Bangladesh – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)
April 17
- Bangladesh vs West Indies – LCCA (Day)
- Pakistan vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)
April 18
- Ireland vs Scotland – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)
April 19
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh – LCCA (Day)
- West Indies vs Thailand – Gaddafi Stadium (D/N)
This high-stakes tournament will determine the final two teams joining the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, making it a crucial event in the women’s cricket calendar.