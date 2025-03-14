Heatwave Alert: Scorching Sun and Hot Winds Grip Telangana!

Hyderabad: Telangana is reeling under scorching heat, with temperatures crossing 40°C in multiple districts even before summer has fully set in. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a heatwave alert for several regions, particularly North Telangana, where severe heat and dry winds are making conditions unbearable.

Extreme Heat in North Telangana

According to weather officials, Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Jagityal districts are witnessing intense heatwave conditions. The temperature in these areas has already exceeded 40°C, and strong hot winds (loo) are also expected to worsen the situation.

Heatwave to Continue Until March 19

The Telangana State Meteorological Department has forecasted that the heatwave will persist until March 19. Authorities have issued a yellow alert for the next two days, urging citizens to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours unless necessary.

Hyderabad Also Bracing for High Temperatures

Even the state capital, Hyderabad, is likely to record temperatures between 39°C and 40°C in the coming days. The city’s residents have been advised to take precautionary measures to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

Heatwave Impact Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that the heatwave is not limited to Telangana but is affecting several other states as well. Rising temperatures across the country indicate an early and intense summer season ahead.

Precautionary Measures Suggested

Stay Indoors during peak heat hours (12 PM – 4 PM).

during peak heat hours (12 PM – 4 PM). Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

to avoid dehydration. Wear light cotton clothes and use umbrellas or hats when stepping outside.

and use umbrellas or hats when stepping outside. Avoid direct sun exposure, especially for elderly people, children, and those with health conditions.

With temperatures rising rapidly, residents must remain cautious and take necessary steps to protect themselves from the scorching summer heat.