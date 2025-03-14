Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal wishes everyone ‘Happy Holi’ with some perfect family pics

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most beloved couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, spread the festive spirit this Holi by sharing some heartwarming family pictures with their fans.

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal Share Heartfelt Holi Wishes

The first picture shared by Katrina on her Instagram featured the couple along with Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, and Katrina’s sister, Isabelle Kaif, joyfully playing with colors. The actress also posted a video of the entire family, including Vicky’s parents, sending their ‘Happy Holi’ wishes. To top it off, she shared an adorable family portrait, with everyone dressed in white for the occasion.

Katrina captioned the post, “Humaari taraf se aap sabko Happy Holi!!!” (Happy Holi from us to you!!!).

A Memorable Holi Celebration with Family

The pictures and videos captured the warmth and love between the family members as they celebrated the colorful festival of Holi together. The entire family looked picture-perfect as they twinned in white outfits, adding a touch of elegance to the joyous occasion.

Katrina Kaif Steals the Show at IIFA 2025

Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif turned heads at the IIFA 2025 in Jaipur. She set the stage on fire as she danced to the popular “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” title track alongside Kartik Aaryan. In a viral video, Kartik taught Katrina the hook step of the song, and the two actors impressed their fans with their infectious energy and chemistry.

Katrina looked stunning in an ivory-hued outfit, while Kartik Aaryan complemented her in a midnight blue suit.

Katrina Kaif Shares Heartfelt Message for Best Friend’s Wedding

Before this, Katrina also made her mark as the perfect bridesmaid at her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding. She posted a series of photos from the wedding celebrations and shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Katrina’s message read, “My Best Friend’s Weddings @karishmakohli. There is no one quite like you, from the first day we met 16 years ago. Your joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention, and there’s been no looking back since then. You’ve been forever by my side, through the good and the bad. No matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright, no matter what is happening in your own life.”

Katrina’s posts continue to capture the hearts of her fans as she shares beautiful moments with her loved ones.