FIR Filed Against Fans of Tollywood Actor Balakrishna for Beheading Goat

Tirupati: Police in Tirupati have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against five individuals, reportedly fans of popular Tollywood actor Balakrishna, for beheading a goat to celebrate the success of his recently released movie Daku Maharaj.

Animal Cruelty Incident Near Movie Theatre

The incident occurred outside the Pratap movie theatre in Tata Nagar, Tirupati, on January 12, the day Daku Maharaj was released. A video of the cruel act quickly spread on social media, showing the goat being killed in public view. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the goat was beheaded while fully conscious, with blood smeared on a movie poster as part of the ritual.

PETA India’s Involvement and Legal Action

PETA India collaborated with the Tirupati police to get the FIR registered under several legal provisions. The charges include sections 325 & 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with sections 4 & 5 of the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, 1950, and sections 3, 11(1)(a), and 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

PETA India condemned the act, with Cruelty Response Coordinator Saloni Sakaria stating, “Killing an animal and smearing their blood on a poster doesn’t make you a super fan—it makes you a villain and a criminal. True fans celebrate their favourite stars with movie tickets and supportive social media posts, not with acts of violence or cruelty.”

Praise for Tirupati Police’s Swift Action

PETA India also praised the Tirupati police, particularly Superintendent of Police L. Subbarayudu, for promptly registering the FIR and reinforcing the message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated.

The complaint from PETA India also referenced the Andhra Pradesh Animals and Birds Sacrifices (Prohibition) Act, 1950, which prohibits animal sacrifices in public places and religious venues, making the act a cognizable offense.