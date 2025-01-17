Making Video of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Teaser Released

Chennai: The makers of director Nelson’s much-anticipated action entertainer Jailer 2, starring Superstar Rajinikanth, have given fans another reason to celebrate. After the successful announcement of the film through an engaging and thrilling teaser, the production house Sun Pictures has now released a making video of the teaser.

A Hilarious and Explosive Teaser

The teaser of Jailer 2 began with a radio announcement about a cyclone heading toward the coast, setting a dramatic tone. Meanwhile, music director Anirudh and director Nelson are seen having a humorous conversation in Goa, where they are supposedly discussing the storyline for Nelson’s next film. Their light-hearted banter soon transitions into intense action as random people entering the room are either shot or stabbed.

As Anirudh and Nelson scramble for cover, the teaser introduces a hazy image of Rajinikanth entering the room, appearing to hunt down any survivors. After Rajinikanth steps out of the room, a grenade is thrown in, and outside, the superstar faces off against more powerful villains. An awestruck Anirudh then tells director Nelson, “This looks fearsome Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”

Teaser’s Success and Addressing Doubts

The teaser quickly became a massive hit, garnering over 13 million views in just 48 hours. However, some fans questioned whether the hazy shots in the teaser actually featured Rajinikanth. To dispel these doubts, Sun Pictures has now released a making video showing Rajinikanth filming the teaser alongside Anirudh and Nelson, confirming his involvement in the action-packed sequences.

High Expectations for Jailer 2

With the first part of Jailer becoming a massive blockbuster, grossing over 650 crores worldwide, Jailer 2 carries immense expectations. Fans are eagerly awaiting what the sequel has in store.