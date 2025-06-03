Fire Breaks Out in Moving Car in Hyderabad, All Passengers Safe

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire on Monday night while traveling from Gachibowli towards Madhapur, triggering brief panic among commuters. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the driver and passengers safely exited the vehicle after noticing flames coming from the engine.

Short Circuit Suspected Behind the Blaze

According to preliminary reports, a short circuit in the engine is suspected to have caused the fire. The flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, completely gutting the car before fire personnel could intervene.

Follow for More details: munsifdaily.com

Firefighters Douse Flames Promptly

A fire engine was dispatched immediately to the scene, and firefighters successfully extinguished the fire before it could spread or cause additional damage. Eyewitnesses reported temporary panic among motorists passing by the burning vehicle.

Also Read: Hyderabad SI Caught Taking ₹2.5 Lakh for Granting Station Bail in Ganja Case

Traffic Police Clear Road, Ensure Smooth Flow

Personnel from the Traffic Police Department promptly arrived at the scene. They removed the damaged car from the road and ensured that traffic flow returned to normal within a short span of time.

Police Investigation Underway

The Gachibowli Police have launched an investigation into the incident. A detailed examination of the vehicle is expected to confirm the exact cause of the fire.