Hyderabad SI Caught Taking ₹2.5 Lakh for Granting Station Bail in Ganja Case

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Sub-Inspector (SI) in Hyderabad has been accused of collecting a bribe of ₹2.5 lakh from the parents of three youth arrested in a marijuana (ganja) case.

The incident has triggered outrage among senior police officials and raised serious concerns over corruption within the department.

Youth Nabbed by H-NEW for Drug Peddling

The case began when the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended three young individuals from the city outskirts for allegedly selling ganja. As per standard procedure in minor narcotics cases, suspects are usually issued a notice and released after initial questioning.

SI Transfers Case to His Station, Demands Bribe

However, a Sub-Inspector from different police station allegedly manipulated the system. He convinced the parents of the accused that bail would be difficult and offered to “help” by transferring the case to his own police station. After getting the case transferred, the SI reportedly demanded and collected ₹2.5 lakh from the parents, promising station bail in return.

Senior Officials Launch Internal Probe

The matter came to light recently, prompting senior police officials to launch an internal investigation. Questions were raised about how a case filed in the city outskirts was transferred to a centrally located police station, bypassing standard protocol.

SI Has History of Corruption Allegations

Initial findings during the inquiry revealed that the accused SI had a history of multiple corruption allegations in the past. Officials are now contemplating strict disciplinary action against the officer and may initiate departmental proceedings.

Public Concern Over Rising Police Corruption

The incident has sparked public concern over rising instances of corruption in law enforcement, especially in drug-related cases. Citizens are demanding transparency, accountability, and immediate suspension of the involved officer.