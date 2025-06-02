Telangana to Build 80-Acre Eco-Town, Inspired by Japan’s Kitakyushu Model

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to develop an Eco-Town on 80 acres, inspired by Japan’s Kitakyushu City model, announced State IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu. The move is part of the state’s broader vision for sustainable and people-centric development under the “Telangana Rising 2047” initiative.

Telangana-Kitakyushu Partnership to Guide Development

The proposed Eco-Town is backed by a mutual cooperation agreement signed between Telangana and Kitakyushu City. Minister Sridhar Babu revealed this strategic collaboration during the conference “From Kitakyushu to Telangana: Catalysing Sustainable Industrial Growth” held at T-Hub and jointly organised by the Telangana government and CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).

Vision for a Global Telangana by 2047

Highlighting the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Sridhar Babu said the government aims to transform Telangana into a global leader across sectors by 2047 through international partnerships. He also shared that investments worth ₹3 lakh crore have been secured over the past 18 months, indicating strong investor confidence in the state.

Telangana Encourages Japanese Investment

Sridhar Babu emphasized Telangana’s active efforts to attract Japanese investments. Already, 50 Telangana youth have secured jobs in Japan, and the government is facilitating Japanese language training through institutions like TOMCOM to create more such opportunities.

Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

Looking ahead, Telangana and Kitakyushu will collaborate on:

Achieving Net Zero targets

Riverfront development

Adopting circular economy principles

principles Promoting clean technologies

Advancing digital innovation

The envisioned Future City in Telangana will be a model of environmental sustainability, featuring:

Eco-friendly industrial zones

Zero-waste design

Advanced water and waste management systems

Plans for Direct Hyderabad-Kitakyushu Flights

To enhance bilateral engagement, the Telangana government will also explore the feasibility of direct flight services between Hyderabad and Kitakyushu, the Minister announced.

Japanese Delegates and Industry Leaders Attend

The conference was attended by MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar, Kitakyushu Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, TGIIC CEO Madhusudan, Investment Promotion Cell Director Avinash, and CII Telangana Chairman Shiva Prasad Reddy, among others.