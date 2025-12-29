Stray Dog Menace: Five-Year-Old Child Injured in Attack, Locals Allege Official Negligence

The growing stray dog menace in Suraram, Hyderabad, triggered panic after a five-year-old child was injured in a dog attack at Jai Sriram Nagar Colony. The incident has once again raised serious concerns over municipal negligence and public safety, especially for children.

Child Injured in Stray Dog Attack

The incident occurred on Sunday morning in Suraram, under the Quthbullapur Zone, Sai Baba Nagar Division. The victim, Abhilash, a five-year-old LKG student, was attacked by a group of stray dogs soon after stepping out of his house.

Locals said the dogs suddenly pounced on the child, causing injuries and triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

Also Read: Old City Horror, Intermediate Student Seriously Injured as Chinese Manjha Slashes Throat

Victim Shifted to Hospital

Residents immediately rushed to the child’s rescue and shifted him to a nearby hospital. Doctors confirmed that the child sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Parents in the area expressed fear, stating that children are no longer safe even within residential colonies.

Rising Stray Dog Problem in Colony

Residents of Jai Sriram Nagar Colony said the stray dog problem has worsened over the past few weeks. According to locals, packs of dogs roam freely on the streets, making it difficult for people to step out, especially during early mornings and evenings.

They alleged that repeated complaints to the civic authorities and animal control teams have gone unanswered.

Locals Allege GHMC Negligence

Angry residents accused the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and animal tracker staff of negligence.

Key complaints raised by locals include:

No response to repeated complaints

Failure to catch or relocate aggressive stray dogs

Lack of preventive measures despite rising attacks

Children and elderly living in constant fear

Residents said even basic civic issues like overflowing drains and garbage accumulation are ignored, further attracting stray dogs into residential areas.

Demand for Immediate Action

Parents and local residents have demanded immediate action from civic authorities, including:

Catching and relocating stray dogs

Regular animal control patrols

Cleaning of garbage dumps and open drains

Ensuring safety of children and senior citizens

They warned that if authorities continue to ignore the issue, protests may be intensified.

Public Safety at Risk

The Suraram incident stands as yet another reminder of the serious public safety risk posed by unchecked stray dog populations in Hyderabad. Locals urged officials to act before another tragedy occurs.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for more Information.