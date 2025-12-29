Flood of Complaints at HYDRA Prajavani, 44 Cases Filed Against Illegal Encroachments

Illegal road encroachments across Hyderabad and surrounding districts have triggered widespread public anger, with 44 complaints submitted at HYDRAA Prajavani in a single day. Citizens alleged that roads, government land, and even long-used access paths are being blocked or encroached upon, severely affecting daily movement and public safety.

The complaints were directly reviewed by A. V. Ranganath, Commissioner of HYDRAA, who assigned responsibility to concerned departments for prompt action.

Roads Not Spared From Encroachments

Complainants said encroachments have gone beyond vacant plots and now extend to public roads, including dead-end streets, where access is being completely blocked by illegal fencing and constructions.

Several residents alleged that despite repeated complaints to local authorities, no action was taken, forcing them to approach HYDRAA Prajavani.

Key Complaints Highlighted

Among the 44 complaints received, several serious cases stood out:

Vanastalipuram, Hayathnagar (Rangareddy district):

Residents of Sri Veeranjaneya Colony alleged that an 18-foot-wide road was encroached upon by plot owners, with even electric poles included inside fencing.

Locals from Sri Ram Nagar Colony complained that a real estate firm encroached 1.20 acres of government land in Survey No. 202 and blocked access roads to nearby houses.

Representatives of Balaji Enclave Welfare Association reported that a 30-foot road near Surya Nagar bus stop was reduced by nearly 7 feet due to encroachments, causing severe inconvenience to bus movement.

Residents alleged that a long-used kaccha road in Survey Nos. 248 and 249 was suddenly blocked, cutting off access that had existed for decades.

PMR Apartments Residents Welfare Association complained that roads near Inner Ring Road were encroached upon for new constructions, disrupting vehicle movement.

Plot owners said their HMDA-approved layout plots were submerging due to Raviryal lake, and demanded immediate demarcation of the Full Tank Level (FTL) to protect their properties.

HYDRAA Commissioner Reviews Complaints

HYDRAA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath personally examined the complaints and directed concerned officials to take responsibility for resolving the issues. He assured complainants that encroachments on public land and roads would not be tolerated.

Citizens Demand Swift Action

Residents urged authorities to act swiftly, stating that unchecked encroachments are endangering access, traffic flow, and public safety. Many warned that if corrective steps are delayed, protests may follow.

The surge in complaints reflects growing frustration over illegal constructions and weak enforcement, making road encroachments a major civic concern in the Hyderabad region.

