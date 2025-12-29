Release Water Immediately from Alisagar Project, Kavitha Urges Telangana Government

Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha has urged the Telangana government to immediately release water from the Alisagar Lift Irrigation Project, warning that thousands of farmers and agricultural labourers are facing serious difficulties due to delay in water supply during the Yasangi season.

Over 48,000 Acres Dependent on Alisagar Project

In a press statement, Kavitha said that farming across more than 48,000 acres in Bodhan, Armur, and Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituencies is fully dependent on the Alisagar Lift Irrigation Project. Despite the start of the Yasangi season, water has not been released so far, leaving farmers anxious and uncertain about their crops.

She cautioned that further delay could cause heavy losses, particularly to paddy cultivation, which requires timely irrigation during the sowing stage.

Godavari Has Water, Delay “Unjustified”

Kavitha questioned the delay in releasing water, stating that the Godavari river currently has sufficient water levels, making the non-operation of the lift irrigation project difficult to justify.

She pointed out that in Navipet mandal alone, nearly 14,000 acres are under cultivation during Yasangi, all relying on Alisagar for irrigation.

Farmers and Migrant Labourers Affected

Highlighting the human impact, Kavitha said that large numbers of agricultural labourers from other states have already arrived in Nizamabad district for paddy transplantation work. Due to the delay in water release, not only farmers but also these labourers are struggling, affecting livelihoods and seasonal employment.

Call for Immediate Government Action

Kavitha demanded that the government act without delay and ensure:

Immediate release of water from Alisagar Lift Irrigation Project

Uninterrupted supply to the entire ayacut (irrigated command area)

Protection of crops during the critical Yasangi season

She said timely action would prevent further losses and provide relief to thousands of farming families.

Farmers Seek Relief Before It’s Too Late

With Yasangi cultivation already underway, farmers are urging authorities to prioritise irrigation needs and avoid a crisis that could have been prevented with prompt administrative action.

