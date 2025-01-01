Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra Minister’s Wife Questioned in Missing PDS Rice Case

Jayasudha, wife of senior YSR Congress Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani), appeared before police on Wednesday in connection with the missing PDS rice case in Machilipatnam.

Fouzia Farhana1 January 2025 - 17:07
Vijayawada: Jayasudha, wife of senior YSR Congress Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani), appeared before police on Wednesday in connection with the missing PDS rice case in Machilipatnam.

Police Investigation and Jayasudha’s Appearance

Jayasudha, the prime accused (A-1) in the case, responded to a police officer notice and appeared for questioning at the Bandar Taluka Police Station in Krishna district. The interrogation was conducted by Circle Inspector Yesubabu, with her lawyer barred from attending the session.

Jayasudha arrived in the vehicle of Machilipatnam Mayor Venkateswaramma, a member of the YSR Congress Party. She was recently granted anticipatory bail by a Machilipatnam court, which directed her to cooperate with the investigation.

Details of the Missing Rice Case

The case involves the disappearance of 378 metric tonnes of PDS rice from a warehouse owned by Jayasudha at Potlapalem in Bandar mandal. The warehouse, leased to the state Civil Supplies Department, was found to be missing 7,577 bags of rice during an inspection.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed police not to arrest Perni Nani, listed as the sixth accused (A-6) in the case, until the next hearing scheduled for January 6.

The Machilipatnam police have booked the case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), 2023, including:

  • Section 316 (3): Criminal breach of trust by a warehouse keeper
  • Section 316 (5): Criminal breach of trust by a public servant
  • Section 61 (2) r/w 3 (5): Criminal conspiracy

Arrests Made in the Case

Four individuals have been arrested and sent to judicial custody for 12 days:

  1. Bethapudi Manasa Teja – Warehouse manager
  2. Ch. Kotireddy – Assistant manager, Civil Supplies Department
  3. Borra Anjaneyulu – Rice mill owner
  4. Botla Naga Manga Rao – Lorry driver

Background and Political Implications

This case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile figures from the YSR Congress Party. Political observers are closely watching the developments, as the case highlights issues of public trust and accountability.

