Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

New Delhi: Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Navin Chawla, who served in the role from April 2009 to July 2010, passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.

Health Struggles and Final Days

Former CEC SY Quraishi shared that he met Chawla just 10 days before his passing when Chawla mentioned he was scheduled for brain surgery. Quraishi confirmed that Chawla passed away this morning at Apollo Hospital and expressed that Chawla was cheerful during their last meeting.

Chawla’s Tenure and Controversy

Chawla’s tenure as CEC was marked by controversy, particularly during his time as an election commissioner from 2005 to 2009. The BJP accused him of bias, leading to a recommendation for his removal in 2009 by then-CEC N Gopalaswami. However, the government did not act on the recommendation, despite allegations from the BJP of Chawla’s “partisan” behavior.

In 2006, the BJP, led by then opposition leader LK Advani, along with 204 MPs, submitted a petition to President APJ Abdul Kalam seeking Chawla’s removal due to alleged partisanship. The matter was also taken to the Supreme Court.

Chawla’s Early Life and Career

Born on July 30, 1945, Chawla completed his schooling at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and later attended St Stephen’s College in Delhi. He held various responsibilities throughout his civil service career, primarily based in Delhi, and rose to the rank of Union secretary before his appointment as election commissioner.

Chawla oversaw the 2009 Lok Sabha elections and was influential in recommending changes to the removal process for election commissioners, suggesting that it be aligned with the process for the CEC, requiring impeachment by two-thirds of MPs present and voting. However, the system for removal has remained unchanged.

Also Read: Over 60 LPG Cylinders Explode in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

Chawla’s Work Beyond Politics

Aside from his political career, Chawla was also known as the biographer of Mother Teresa. His biography, titled Mother Teresa, was first published in the UK in 1992, and it has seen multiple translations and editions. In 1997, he co-authored Faith and Compassion: The Life and Work of Mother Teresa, which included photographs by Raghu Rai.

Legacy in Election Reforms

Chawla is remembered for his role in advancing the rights of marginalized groups, particularly advocating for third-gender persons to be recognized as voters. Under his tenure, the Election Commission began categorizing voters as ‘male,’ ‘female,’ and ‘others’ or third gender, a significant step toward inclusivity.

Former CEC SY Quraishi expressed his sadness over Chawla’s passing on X, writing, “Sad to know about the passing of Shri Navin Chawla, former Chief Election Commissioner of India. May his soul rest in peace.”