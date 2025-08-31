Former Congress Corporator Candidate Ayesha Farheen Joins AIMIM in Presence of Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: In a major political development, Ayesha Farheen, who earlier contested as a corporator candidate from Nampally Red Hills division on a Congress ticket, has officially joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Her induction took place in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who welcomed her into the party fold and introduced her to the party’s core principles and ideology.

Also Read: Govt Crackdown: Delay in Aadhaar Update May Block Access to Schemes & Exams

Speaking to the media, Ayesha Farheen said, “My desire has always been to serve the people. Unfortunately, during my time with Congress, I did not get the opportunity to address public issues effectively. AIMIM is the only party that consistently fights for minorities, weaker sections, and the poor. With this belief, I have decided to join AIMIM.”

Political analysts believe that Ayesha Farheen’s entry will further strengthen AIMIM’s position ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. Observers now keenly await to see how this move impacts the political landscape, especially for Congress in Hyderabad.