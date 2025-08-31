Govt Crackdown: Delay in Aadhaar Update May Block Access to Schemes & Exams

New Delhi: If you haven’t updated your child’s Aadhaar yet, it’s time to do so. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued fresh guidelines making biometric updates mandatory for children at the ages of 5 and 15 years.

UIDAI has written to all states and union territories, instructing them to clear the huge backlog of pending updates at the earliest.

According to UIDAI, every child’s Aadhaar must undergo biometric updates twice — once after the child turns 5 years old, and again at 15 years of age. This ensures that Aadhaar records remain accurate and reliable.

Camps to Be Organized in Schools

UIDAI chief Bhavesh Kumar has directed states and UTs to set up special camps in schools to complete pending biometric updates for children. For this initiative, UIDAI has partnered with the Department of School Education & Literacy.

Using the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) application, schools will now be able to identify children whose Aadhaar updates are still pending, making the process easier and more targeted.

UIDAI has highlighted that timely biometric updates are critical for keeping Aadhaar data authentic. Across India, nearly 17 crore Aadhaar numbers are pending biometric updates.

Failure to update may prevent children from availing benefits of several government welfare schemes. It could also create hurdles during registration for crucial entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, CUET and other competitive exams.

Often, students and parents rush for updates at the last moment, leading to stress and complications. Timely updates will eliminate these problems.

What Parents Need to Know

UIDAI has made it clear: biometric updates at ages 5 and 15 are mandatory for every child. This process keeps Aadhaar data accurate and helps avoid disruptions in accessing government services or exam registrations.

With school-level camps in place, parents will no longer need to run around or wait in long queues. Schools will directly know which students require updates, ensuring a smoother and faster process.

According to officials, this joint initiative is expected to help crores of children across the country get their Aadhaar updated without unnecessary hassle.