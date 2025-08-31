Politics Over Poverty? Congress Govt Accused of Favoritism in Ration Card Distribution

Hyderabad: The Congress government’s much-hyped promise of issuing ration cards “at people’s doorstep” has turned into nothing more than an endless wait for thousands of poor families.

For over a year, applicants across Hyderabad have been running pillar to post, but the promised ration cards remain out of reach. In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had assured that all eligible applicants would receive their cards within six months. Today, that assurance sounds like nothing more than a “political soundbite,” say frustrated citizens.

Residents allege that officials have not even visited many homes for verification. Where they did, complaints are mounting that genuine beneficiaries were ignored, while “Congress loyalists” and ineligible individuals were given priority.

The numbers tell their own story: out of 2,19,717 applications received in Hyderabad district, only about 1 lakh cards have been issued. The remaining one lakh-plus applications are still stuck in the so-called “enquiry stage.” Citizens argue that instead of ration cards, the government seems intent on testing their patience.

To make matters worse, with the September ration quota set for distribution, the government has announced that only those who receive new ration cards by September 20th will be eligible. This means thousands of pending applicants will be forced to watch their neighbors carry home ration bags while they remain empty-handed.

Adding fuel to public anger, reports suggest that middlemen are demanding anywhere between ₹3,000–₹4,000 to get a new ration card approved or to add names to existing ones. Meanwhile, those relying on the government’s online portal see only one status for months: “Pending.”

Frustrated beneficiaries are asking sharp questions:

Will ration cards now be issued only through political influence?

How long will the government hide behind “administrative delays”?

And why should the poor suffer despite meeting all eligibility criteria?

For Hyderabad’s poorest, the ration card is not just a document—it is survival. But under the current Congress regime, that survival appears to be trapped in bureaucratic red tape and political favoritism.