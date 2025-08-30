Full RBI Holiday List for September 2025: Banks Closed for 15 Days

New Delhi: If you have any urgent banking work in September 2025, better finish it early! The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays for September, and this month banks across India will remain shut for as many as 15 days.

These include national holidays, state-level festivals, and weekend offs. Remember, bank holidays are not uniform across India—they differ from state to state depending on regional festivals. Hence, always check the state-wise RBI holiday list before heading to your bank.

📅 Weekend Bank Holidays in September 2025:

September 7 (Sunday)

September 13 (Second Saturday)

September 14 (Sunday)

September 21 (Sunday)

September 27 (Fourth Saturday)

September 28 (Sunday)

📌 Festival-Linked Holidays (State-Wise):

September 3: Karma Puja (Jharkhand)

Karma Puja (Jharkhand) September 4: First Onam (Kerala)

First Onam (Kerala) September 5: Eid-e-Milad, Thiruvonam & Ganesh Chaturthi (Multiple States)

Eid-e-Milad, Thiruvonam & Ganesh Chaturthi (Multiple States) September 6: Eid-e-Milad & Indrajatra (Sikkim, Chhattisgarh)

Eid-e-Milad & Indrajatra (Sikkim, Chhattisgarh) September 12: Post-Eid Friday (Jammu & Srinagar)

Post-Eid Friday (Jammu & Srinagar) September 22: Navratri Sthapana (Rajasthan)

Navratri Sthapana (Rajasthan) September 23: Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jayanti (Jammu & Srinagar)

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jayanti (Jammu & Srinagar) September 29: Durga Puja (Tripura, Assam, West Bengal)

Durga Puja (Tripura, Assam, West Bengal) September 30: Maha Ashtami & Durga Puja (Odisha, Assam, Manipur, WB, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Tripura)

💡 Digital Banking Uninterrupted

Even though physical branches will remain closed, digital services like NetBanking, Mobile Banking, UPI, and ATMs will function as usual. However, cheque clearance and some offline banking operations may be affected.

👉 If you have important banking tasks, make sure to complete them before the holidays kick in.