Former Kerala High Court Judge Cleared of Accusations in Rs 1,000 Crore CSR Scam Case

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant legal development, the Kerala High Court has officially closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a group of lawyers challenging the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against former High Court judge Justice C.N. Ramachandran Nair in the Rs 1,000 crore Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund scam case.

The PIL was initiated after an FIR was registered against Justice Nair last month by Sub-Inspector T.A. Shahul Hameed at the Perinthalmanna police station in Malappuram district.

The case had sparked controversy, drawing criticism from legal circles, particularly an association of retired Kerala High Court judges, who strongly opposed the inclusion of Justice Nair in the case.

Controversy Over FIR and Judicial Scrutiny

The core of the controversy revolved around the claim that Justice Nair’s name appeared in the FIR solely due to his alleged association as a patron of the NGO at the center of the scam.

The legal community and the retired judges’ association dismissed this claim as misleading and baseless. They contended that his name had been wrongly implicated without concrete evidence of wrongdoing.

Earlier this month, when the PIL was first brought before a division bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice P. Krishna Kumar, the court raised concerns over whether the police had exercised due diligence before filing the FIR against a former judge.

“By the time the damage is done, the reputation of the institution is at stake. Who will repair that? You had to apply your mind. We are not concerned with X or Y. Ultimately, this will directly or indirectly tarnish the image of the judiciary, and everyone must be aware of it,” the bench had remarked.

Court Orders Removal of Former Judge’s Name

On Tuesday, when the PIL came up for a final hearing, the Kerala High Court officially recorded a written statement filed by the Director General of Prosecutions (DGP), confirming that Justice Nair would be removed from the list of accused. The court then directed the investigating officer to proceed with the necessary steps to exclude the former judge from the case.

The bench also emphasized that while “no one is above the law,” law enforcement agencies must exercise caution when implicating individuals who have held constitutional offices, as wrongful accusations can have far-reaching consequences, undermining public confidence in the judiciary.

Details of the Rs 1,000 Crore CSR Scam

The CSR scam, allegedly orchestrated by Anandhu Krishnan, a key figure in the NGO under investigation, had deceived hundreds of victims across Kerala. Krishnan is accused of luring individuals with fraudulent promises of high-value products such as scooters, laptops, and sewing machines at half the market price.

His aggressive promotional campaigns convinced many unsuspecting investors to part with their hard-earned money in what seemed to be an irresistible deal.

However, as the scam unraveled, hundreds of complaints flooded police stations across the state. Investigations revealed that the fraudulent operation amassed approximately Rs 1,000 crore from victims who were left without the promised products or refunds.

Also Read | Kerala High Court Re-Hears Plea for CBI Probe into Kannur ADM Naveen Babu

Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation

With the magnitude of the scam becoming apparent, the Kerala Police Crime Branch took over the investigation. So far, more than 500 cases of cheating have been registered across the state.

Krishnan has been remanded to judicial custody as authorities continue to probe the intricate web of deceit that ensnared numerous investors.

Legal experts and consumer rights advocates have hailed the Kerala High Court’s decision to clear Justice Nair’s name as a necessary step in maintaining the judiciary’s integrity. However, they also urge the authorities to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation to ensure justice is served to the victims of the massive CSR fraud.