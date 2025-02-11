Kerala High Court Re-Hears Plea for CBI Probe into Kannur ADM Naveen Babu

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday re-heard the appeal filed by Manjusha, the wife of deceased Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, challenging a single-judge bench’s refusal to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her husband’s suspicious death.

High Court Reserves Order After Reviewing Case Investigation Diary

Following the fresh hearing, the division bench directed the police investigation team to submit the case investigation diary before the court and subsequently reserved its orders. The re-hearing was necessitated after confusion arose on February 6, when the same petition came before the court, and orders were reserved. However, Babu’s family expressed dissatisfaction with the legal proceedings, arguing that a thorough investigation was not being conducted.

Family’s Pursuit for Justice: A Call for an Impartial Investigation

Dissatisfied with the previous counsel’s approach—who had requested either a CBI probe or a Kerala Police Crime Branch investigation—the family opted for a new legal representative. The new counsel argued that the ongoing police probe was flawed and prejudiced, as investigators had prematurely concluded that Babu’s death was a suicide without exploring other angles.

One of the major contentions raised by Manjusha’s counsel was the lack of proper scrutiny into the presence of blood stains on Babu’s clothes. This critical evidence, according to the legal team, suggests that the case might not be a straightforward suicide but potentially a homicidal hanging. To unearth the truth, the family strongly advocates for an independent probe by the CBI.

Circumstances Surrounding Naveen Babu’s Death

On October 15, 2024, Naveen Babu was found hanging at his official residence in Kannur, just a day after being publicly accused of corruption by local Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader P.P. Divya. The allegations were made during Babu’s official farewell event, where Divya arrived uninvited and openly accused him of delaying the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump application submitted by T.V. Prasanth, an electrician at Kannur Medical College.

Political Controversy and Suspicions of Foul Play

The corruption allegations leveled against Babu have raised suspicions about the motives behind the attack on his character. Notably, Prasanth, the applicant for the NOC, was reportedly a colleague of Divya’s husband, fueling speculation about a possible personal vendetta or political conspiracy.

Babu, a reputed and upright officer, was known for his integrity and professionalism. His family maintains that Divya’s allegations were politically motivated and inflicted immense mental distress on him, leading to his untimely death.

Political Fallout and Arrest of CPI-M Leader P.P. Divya

Following widespread public outcry and pressure from opposition parties, Divya was arrested and briefly jailed in connection with the case. Amid mounting criticism and protests, she later resigned from her position as Kannur District Panchayat President.

State Government’s Opposition to CBI Probe Raises Questions

Despite initially expressing solidarity with Naveen Babu’s family, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has opposed the demand for a CBI investigation. This contradiction has fueled further suspicions that there may be influential figures attempting to suppress a thorough inquiry into the case.

Public Demand for Transparency and Justice

As the legal battle continues, the demand for an impartial and transparent probe has gained traction among the public, activists, and opposition parties. With the High Court reserving its order, all eyes are now on the judiciary to determine whether the case will be handed over to the CBI or remain under state police jurisdiction.

The mystery surrounding ADM Naveen Babu’s death remains unresolved, and his family’s relentless pursuit of justice serves as a reminder of the critical need for fair and unbiased investigations into cases involving influential political figures.