Kerala High Court Resolves Over 1.10 Lakh Cases in 2024, Marking a Major Achievement in Justice Delivery

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has achieved a significant milestone in the year 2024, disposing of over 1.10 lakh cases, underscoring its commitment to clearing the backlog and ensuring timely delivery of justice.

With a remarkable focus on efficiency and the use of effective judicial processes, the court has worked diligently to address the increasing number of pending cases and to facilitate smoother legal proceedings for all stakeholders.

According to reliable sources, from January 1 to December 27, 2024, the Kerala High Court successfully resolved an impressive total of 1,10,666 cases. This achievement highlights the court’s tireless efforts in upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served promptly, benefiting thousands of citizens across the state.

Top Performers at Kerala High Court in 2024

The high disposal rate of cases was made possible thanks to the exceptional dedication and hard work of the judges serving in the Kerala High Court. Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan emerged as the top performer for the year, resolving an astounding 11,140 cases.

Justice Kunhikrishnan’s contributions were critical in tackling the growing backlog and ensuring that litigants received timely justice.

Following closely behind was Justice C.S. Dias, who resolved 8,320 cases, marking another significant achievement. Justice Nagaresh also made notable progress with the resolution of 6,756 cases, while Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas successfully disposed of 6,642 cases.

Justice Devan Ramachandran was another standout performer, with a commendable 6,196 cases resolved. The efforts of these judges have significantly contributed to the overall efficiency of the Kerala High Court’s judicial proceedings in 2024.

Other Judges Contributing to the Success of Kerala High Court

Apart from the aforementioned judges, many others also played pivotal roles in reducing the backlog of cases. Justice D.K. Singh resolved 5,140 cases, while Justice Mohd Nias disposed of 4,872 cases. Justice P. Gopinath showed excellent results with 4,172 cases disposed of, followed by Justice V.G. Arun, who resolved 3,739 cases.

In addition to these remarkable contributions, Justices Badaruddin and Murali Purushothaman played their part, resolving 3,435 and 3,059 cases, respectively. Their collective efforts have not only contributed to the efficiency of the court but also demonstrated the team spirit and commitment that all the judges share towards ensuring timely justice delivery.

Kerala High Court’s Capacity and Judicial Efficiency

The Kerala High Court, with a sanctioned strength of 47 judges, is equipped to handle the increasing number of cases and deliver justice efficiently. This number includes 35 permanent judges, one of whom serves as the Chief Justice, and 12 additional judges. Currently, the court has 45 judges in service, a testament to its ability to meet the growing demands of the state’s judicial needs.

With a rising population and an increasing number of legal disputes, the role of the Kerala High Court has never been more crucial. The court’s proactive approach in reducing case backlogs, through the collective efforts of its judges, serves as a model for other high courts across the country.

Also Read | Kerala HC dismisses plea challenging donation of CPI-M leader’s body to medical college

Ongoing Efforts and Future Outlook

Despite these impressive statistics, the Kerala High Court continues to explore new ways to improve its case disposal process. The use of modern technologies, judicial reforms, and case management systems are key areas the court is focusing on to further streamline operations and reduce delays in the future. The court is also working towards increasing awareness about its services and providing easier access for litigants to approach the judiciary.

As the year 2024 comes to a close, the Kerala High Court’s success in resolving over 1.10 lakh cases serves as a testament to the resilience, efficiency, and dedication of its judicial system. This remarkable achievement reflects the tireless efforts of its judges and support staff, ensuring that justice continues to be accessible and timely for the people of Kerala.

Looking forward, the Kerala High Court is expected to maintain its momentum in 2025, with a focus on innovation, judicial efficiency, and reducing the backlog further, reinforcing its role as a pillar of justice in the state.