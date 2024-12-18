Kerala HC dismisses plea challenging donation of CPI-M leader’s body to medical college

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the donation of CPI(M) veteran M. M. Lawrence’s body to the Ernakulam Medical College.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S. Manu ruled that the body should be handed over to the Medical College as Lawrence’s son stated that it was his father’s wish.

Soon after the death of Lawrence on September 21, Asha Lawrence approached the Kerala High Court to prevent handing over her father’s body to Medical College.

There was a commotion when the body was being moved to the Medical College but the CPI-M leaders pushed away Asha and her son who prevented it.

Soon after that, she approached the single bench, which ruled the body should be handed over to the Medical College.

But Asha along with her sister Sujatha approached the division bench.

Reacting to the fresh verdict, Asha said they will now approach the apex court.

“My father’s father also was an atheist and he was also interned in the family parish, and so was my mother. My father has never said that he should have a different mode. They (my brother and others) will be able to bring in any number of witnesses to buttress their argument that their father said his body should be handed over to the Medical College. Neither I nor my sister have any such knowledge as our father used to tell everything to all of us. We are going to approach the apex court,” said Asha.

Lawrence passed away at the age of 95.

He was the foremost leader of the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU) and was a Lok Sabha member representing Idukki in 1980.