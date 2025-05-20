Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina announces retirement

Como (Italy): Former Spanish international and Liverpool legend Pepe Reina has officially announced his retirement from professional football. The 42-year-old will hang up his gloves after Como’s Serie A match against Inter Milan on Friday.

Reina, who played under Cesc Fàbregas’ management at Como, featured in 12 games this season, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned over two decades.

Also Read: Mehdipatnam Skywalk Nears Completion, Expected to Open by July-End

A Decade of Glory at Liverpool

Pepe Reina rose to prominence during his eight-year spell at Liverpool, following his transfer from Villarreal in 2005, shortly after the Reds’ UEFA Champions League triumph.

Signed by Rafael Benítez, Reina quickly became Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper. In his debut season, he was pivotal in their FA Cup victory, making three crucial saves during the penalty shootout against West Ham United in a dramatic 3-3 final.

Reina also played in the 2007 Champions League final where Liverpool were beaten by AC Milan in Athens.

Golden Glove Winner and Consistent Performer

The Spanish goalkeeper made history by winning the Premier League Golden Glove for most clean sheets in three consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2008. He remained Liverpool’s No.1 under managers Roy Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish, and Brendan Rodgers.

Under Dalglish, Reina also won the League Cup, further solidifying his legacy at Anfield.

Loan Move and Departure from Liverpool

Reina’s time at Liverpool came to a gradual close when Simon Mignolet was signed as his replacement. This led to a season-long loan at Napoli in 2013–14.

In 2014, Reina made a permanent move to Bayern Munich, ending his Anfield career after making 394 appearances for the Reds.

International Success with Spain

Pepe Reina earned 36 caps for Spain after debuting in 2005. Though primarily a backup to Iker Casillas, Reina was a member of Spain’s golden generation, winning:

FIFA World Cup (2010)

(2010) UEFA Euro Championships (2008, 2012)

Club Career Beyond Liverpool

Aside from Liverpool and Como, Reina had notable stints with:

Barcelona (youth and senior)

Villarreal (191 appearances across two spells)

(191 appearances across two spells) Napoli

Bayern Munich

AC Milan

Aston Villa

SS Lazio

Pepe Reina’s Career in Numbers