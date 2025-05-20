Mehdipatnam Skywalk Nears Completion, Expected to Open by July-End

Hyderabad: Construction of the highly anticipated Mehdipatnam Skywalk, Hyderabad’s second iconic pedestrian bridge, is progressing rapidly. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) aims to complete the Rs 38-crore project by July-end, ahead of the previously scheduled August 2025 deadline.

The skywalk is designed to enhance pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion at the bustling Mehdipatnam junction, which sees a daily footfall of over 30,000 pedestrians.

Also Read: Illegal Drug Sale Stopped: Telangana DCA Shuts Down Unlicensed Medical Shop

Strategic Skywalk Design Spanning 390 Metres

The skywalk spans a total length of 390 metres, constructed using glass and steel, and features six access points located at a height of 6.15 metres from the ground. These access points are strategically placed at:

Rythu Bazar

Defence Compound Wall (Military Garrison)

Mehdipatnam Bus Bay Area

Humayun Nagar Police Station

Gudimalkapur Junction

Commercial Spaces and Modern Amenities on the Skywalk

The elevated walkway isn’t just a pedestrian crossing — it includes 21,061 sq ft of commercial space for coffee shops, snack lounges, and retail kiosks, offering both convenience and a modern urban aesthetic.

Additional features include:

13 elevators with a total carrying capacity of 450 passengers

with a total carrying capacity of Two intermediate tunnel walks for seamless navigation

for seamless navigation An exclusive elevator chair for the physically challenged

LED strip lighting on arches, cables, and tunnels to enhance nighttime visibility and ambiance

Defence Ministry’s Nod and Project Delays

The Ministry of Defence granted approval in January 2024 for use of 2,500 sq yards of land in the Defence area to support the skywalk construction. The project, originally scheduled for completion by March 2023, faced multiple delays but is now nearing its final phase.

A New Landmark After Uppal Skywalk

The Mehdipatnam Skywalk will soon join the ranks of Hyderabad’s modern infrastructure marvels, following the success of the Uppal Skywalk. “This is another unique engineering achievement for the city,” a senior Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) official said.

According to HMDA Executive Engineer Hari Krishna, the project is expected to be completed and opened to the public by the end of July.

Quick Facts: Mehdipatnam Skywalk Project