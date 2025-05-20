Illegal Drug Sale Stopped: Telangana DCA Shuts Down Unlicensed Medical Shop

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana recently carried out a successful raid on an unlicensed medical shop in Alwal, located in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. During the raid, officials seized a significant stock of medicines being sold illegally without a valid drug license, highlighting the ongoing efforts to curb the unauthorized sale of pharmaceutical products in the state.

Unauthorized Sale of Medicines Violates Drugs and Cosmetics Act

The raid revealed that the medical shop was operating in clear violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The unlicensed premises were found to be storing and selling pharmaceutical products without proper authorization, putting public health at risk. The DCA’s swift action underscores the state’s commitment to ensuring that medicines sold in Telangana are safe, effective, and legally distributed.

Public Awareness and Online Drug Licensing System (ODLS)

In a bid to promote public safety, the DCA has urged consumers to be vigilant and verify the legitimacy of medical shops and pharmacies before making any purchases. As part of its public awareness initiative, the administration highlighted the “Third-Party Verification” feature on the Online Drug Licensing System (ODLS) Portal. This tool allows individuals and stakeholders to easily verify whether a wholesaler, distributor, or medical shop in Telangana holds a valid drug license, ensuring the legitimacy of their operations.

By utilizing the ODLS Portal, residents can help prevent the distribution of counterfeit or unregulated drugs and protect their health.

Ongoing Efforts to Combat Unauthorized Drug Sales

The raid on the unlicensed medical shop is part of the Telangana DCA’s continued efforts to combat the illegal sale of drugs and enhance regulatory oversight across the state. The DCA remains committed to ensuring that all medical shops comply with licensing regulations, safeguarding the health and well-being of the public.

The DCA encourages residents to report any suspicious activity related to unlicensed medical shops to help strengthen the fight against illegal pharmaceutical sales in the region.