Tragic Accident in Telangana: Farmer Electrocuted While Clearing Tree Branches

Hyderabad: A tragic accident occurred in Telangana’s Jagitial district, where a farmer died after accidentally being electrocuted while cutting tree branches near a transformer. The incident took place near Nancherla, where local electricity department workers were removing tree branches under power lines.

Cause of Death: Failure to Disconnect Power Supply

Rajendra Reddy (43), along with other farmers, had gone to the site to clear tree branches obstructing transformer wires. While removing one of the branches, Rajendra Reddy accidentally touched an electric wire, resulting in a fatal electric shock. He was severely injured in the incident.

Local residents quickly rushed him to Jagitial Hospital using an ambulance, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Family Claims Negligence and Files Complaint

Rajendra Reddy’s wife, Vijaya, has filed a complaint with the police, alleging that her husband’s death occurred due to negligence. She claimed that the workers started cutting tree branches near the transformer without disconnecting the electricity supply, which led to the fatal accident.

Also Read: Justice PC Ghose Commission to Question KCR, Harish Rao, and Etela Rajender About Kaleswaram Barrages

Government Officials Offer Support to the Grieving Family

Following the tragic incident, several officials, including E.D.E. Venkatesh Kumar, A.E. Madhu, Market Chairman Ramulu Goud, and Nancherla Single Window Chairman Venkatesh, visited the family. They expressed their condolences and assured the family that the government would provide all possible support in this difficult time.

The tragic accident highlights the importance of ensuring proper safety protocols, such as disconnecting power supply, when working near electrical installations.