Justice PC Ghose Commission to Question KCR, Harish Rao, and Etela Rajender About Kaleswaram Barrages

The Justice PC Ghose Commission has issued notices to key political figures in Telangana, including former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), former Minister Harish Rao, and BJP MP Etela Rajender, as part of its ongoing inquiry into the construction of barrages under the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Commission to Investigate Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project Barrages

The inquiry is focused on the construction and maintenance of the Annaram and Sundilla barrages, which are part of the ambitious Kaleswaram project. The investigation follows the collapse of the Medigadda barrage, which prompted the state government to set up a judicial commission in March 2024. The commission is chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice PC Ghose.

KCR, Harish Rao, and Etela Rajender have been called to provide their testimonies regarding the decisions made during their tenure in office. KCR, who was the Chief Minister at the time, will appear before the commission on June 5, 2025. Harish Rao, the former irrigation minister, will testify on June 6, while Etela Rajender, the former finance minister, will appear on June 9.

Ongoing Investigation and Extended Deadline

The Justice PC Ghose Commission has questioned top officials from various departments, including construction, design, quality control, and finance. Several senior engineers and officers have testified that many of the decisions regarding the barrages were made in consultation with or at the instruction of the previous Chief Minister, KCR. As a result, the commission has decided to seek the views of KCR, Harish Rao, and Etela Rajender on these matters.

The commission, initially granted a one-month extension in April 2025, is set to complete its inquiry by the end of this month. The final report is expected to be submitted to the state government on May 21 or 22, 2025.

Impact of the Investigation

This inquiry comes at a critical time for Telangana’s irrigation and infrastructure projects, with the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project being one of the state’s most significant initiatives. The commission’s findings could have a major impact on accountability and transparency in the state’s handling of large-scale construction projects.