Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Speaks on National Security and Tribal Welfare

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his thoughts on the nation’s security while addressing a public meeting in the Achampet assembly constituency. Reflecting on the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Reddy emphasized the need for strong leadership in India, likening it to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who he said had not only protected the country but also successfully fought a war with Pakistan, leading to its division into Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Reddy Praises Indira Gandhi’s Leadership

Reddy remarked, “Indiramma proved it (Pakistan can be defeated) 54 years ago.” His statement underscored the legacy of the late Prime Minister, drawing a comparison between her leadership during a critical time for the nation and today’s geopolitical challenges. Despite this, Reddy chose not to make references to any other prime ministers and shifted the focus to local governance and welfare schemes.

Telangana Govt Launches Soura Giri Jala Vikas Yojana for Tribal Farmers

Revanth Reddy highlighted the Telangana government’s commitment to empowering tribal farmers through the Soura Giri Jala Vikas Yojana, a solar-based irrigation initiative. Under this scheme, solar-powered pumps will be distributed to tribal farmers, enabling them to cultivate their lands and produce solar energy that can be sold to the government. The initiative aims to bring self-sufficiency and dignity to tribal farmers by providing them with modern agricultural tools, including solar pumps, sprinklers, and solar panels.

Empowering Tribal Farmers with Solar Power

Reddy shared, “We want to make tribal farmers live with self-respect by doing agriculture in patta lands given to them under the RoFR Act.” This move is expected to not only boost agricultural productivity but also enhance sustainable energy production, creating economic opportunities for tribal communities in Telangana.

Attacking the Previous BRS Government for Neglecting Tribals

In his speech, Reddy launched a direct attack on the previous BRS government, criticizing its neglect of tribal communities. He pointed out, “The former chief minister of the previous government never visited any tribal village and never interacted with the tribals.” He also referenced past abuses, stating that tribal women had been mistreated while trying to farm their lands. In contrast, he claimed, “The Congress is now implementing justice through this scheme” to uplift tribal farmers.

Congress Govt’s Welfare Initiatives for the People

Reddy also countered the opposition’s social media campaigns, claiming that they were ineffective against the truth. He highlighted the Congress government’s welfare programs, which include: