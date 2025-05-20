Randeep Hooda Brings Real-Life Heroism to the Screen with ‘Operation Khukri’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is set to take on an exciting new project as he has secured the film rights to the military bestseller “Operation Khukri”. The film will showcase one of the Indian Army’s most daring and heroic operations during a peacekeeping mission abroad. Randeep will star as Major General Rajpal Punia, the hero behind the operation.

Randeep Hooda Talks About the Impact of “Operation Khukri”

Randeep, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film “Jaat”, expressed his deep connection to the story. He shared, “‘Operation Khukri’ is a story that moved me deeply. It’s not just a tale of guns and glory, but of sacrifice, brotherhood, and unyielding courage in the face of insurmountable odds.”

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Says LSG’s IPL 2025 Exit Was Due to Injuries; Kaif Criticizes Retention Choices

The upcoming film is based on the book “Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad” by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. It will highlight the harrowing events from the year 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were taken hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

A Glimpse into the Operation

The “Operation Khukri” mission started as a peacekeeping effort, but the situation soon escalated into a 75-day standoff, testing the endurance and determination of the Indian soldiers. Surrounded without supplies in the dense, hostile terrains of Kailahun, the Indian Army showcased extraordinary courage.

Randeep Hooda will portray the role of Major General Rajpal Punia, who was then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry. He led his men through the standoff and orchestrated the remarkable rescue mission under extreme pressure.

Bringing to Life a Heroic Chapter in Indian Military History

Randeep highlighted the honor and responsibility of stepping into the shoes of Major General Rajpal Punia, saying, “To step into the shoes of Major General Punia, a man who led his men out of a 75-day siege in an unknown land, is an honour and a responsibility. Our aim is to bring to life a chapter of Indian military history that deserves far more recognition.”

The film will not only showcase the high-octane action of the mission but also focus on the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers involved, many of whom chose to risk their lives rather than surrender. Randeep believes this story will inspire every Indian and highlight the indomitable spirit of the country’s armed forces.

Production Houses Behind the Epic Film

The adaptation rights for the film have been exclusively acquired by Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films, in collaboration with Penguin Random House. The book, which offers a first-hand account of the operation by Major General Rajpal Punia himself, will serve as the foundation for the epic war drama.

What to Expect from the Film

Fans of war dramas and military films can expect “Operation Khukri” to be a gripping retelling of one of the most significant chapters in India’s peacekeeping missions. With Randeep Hooda at the helm, the film promises to showcase not only the action but also the human spirit that drove the success of the mission.