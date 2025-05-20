Rishabh Pant Says LSG’s IPL 2025 Exit Was Due to Injuries; Kaif Criticizes Retention Choices

Lucknow: After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were officially knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant attributed the team’s poor performance to a long list of injuries, especially in their bowling department. However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was quick to slam LSG’s retention strategy, calling it a costly mistake.

Key Bowlers Injured: Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan Missed Majority of Season

Pant pointed to the absence of Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, the team’s key pace bowlers, as a major setback. Mayank featured in only 2–3 games, while Mohsin did not play a single match during the season.

“Definitely it could have been one of our best seasons, but we had a lot of gaps and injuries. We tried to not talk about it, but it became difficult to fill those gaps,” said Pant after LSG’s final match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He also mentioned that the team had solid plans going into the IPL auction, but execution was hampered by the absence of vital players.

Mohammad Kaif Slams LSG for Retaining Injury-Prone Players

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif did not mince words in his criticism of the LSG think tank. He questioned the logic of spending big money on players with a history of injuries.

“I would rather pay money to retain players who can play the full season. LSG’s entire bowling attack is injury-prone. If players are injury-prone, don’t retain them — buy them at the auction,” Kaif said bluntly.

LSG had retained Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 crore), Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore), Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore), and Ayush Badoni (₹4 crore) ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.

Auction Plans vs. On-Field Reality: Injuries Take a Toll

Pant admitted the team’s auction strategy revolved around a full-strength bowling unit, but reality unfolded differently.

“The way we planned the auction, if we had the same bowling… but this is cricket. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t. We take pride in how we played,” Pant added.

Even Akash Deep, another pacer picked in the auction, missed most of the season due to injury, further exposing LSG’s vulnerability in the pace attack.

What Lies Ahead for LSG?

With this season’s playoff hopes dashed, LSG will likely face tough questions about squad planning, player fitness, and retention policies ahead of the next auction. Kaif’s remarks echo what many fans and analysts feel — smart spending must also mean picking durable, season-ready players.