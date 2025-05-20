Sensex, Nifty Dip Slightly as Markets Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a subdued note on Tuesday, with both the Sensex and Nifty trading marginally lower amid mixed global cues and early selling pressure in auto, PSU bank, and financial service stocks.

At 9:31 am, the BSE Sensex was down by 40.79 points (0.05%) at 82,018.63, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 22.10 points (0.09%) to trade at 24,923.35, remaining below the key psychological level of 25,000.

Broader Market Sees Decline; Midcap and Smallcap Indices Also in Red

Nifty Bank fell 51.40 points (0.09%) to 55,369.30 .

fell to . Nifty Midcap 100 declined by 162.45 points (0.28%) to 56,943.00 .

declined by to . Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 42.75 points (0.24%), trading at 17,606.90.

Analysts point to market indecisiveness, noting that the Nifty is currently trading in a tight range of 24,900–25,100. The formation of a bearish candle within an inside bar pattern suggests hesitation among traders.

“A breakout above 25,235 could trigger upside momentum toward 25,500–25,743,” said Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

Indian Rupee Gains; Crude and USD Softening Offer Support

The Indian Rupee appreciated by 10 paise, closing at ₹85.40 against the US dollar, driven by easing crude oil prices and a softening greenback.

“The strengthening of the rupee is largely due to improved sentiment on the back of lower global oil prices and a weaker dollar,” noted Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.

Top Gainers and Losers in Early Trade

Top Gainers (Sensex Pack):

Tata Steel

Sun Pharma

Infosys

Tech Mahindra

ITC

Adani Ports

L&T

HCL Tech

Top Losers:

Power Grid

Nestle India

Titan

Kotak Mahindra Bank

M&M

HDFC Bank

Global Market Trends: Asia Trades Higher

Despite domestic hesitation, Asian markets such as China, Hong Kong, Japan, Bangkok, Seoul, and Jakarta opened in the green, signaling regional investor optimism.

Meanwhile, Wall Street saw a positive close in the previous session:

Dow Jones : +137.33 pts (0.32%)

: +137.33 pts (0.32%) S&P 500 : +5.22 pts (0.09%)

: +5.22 pts (0.09%) Nasdaq: +4.36 pts (0.02%)

Institutional Selling Signals Market Caution

On the institutional front, both foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers on May 19, marking the first simultaneous sell-off in over a month.