Raj Bhavan on Alert After Mysterious Hard Disk Theft

Hyderabad: A serious security breach has come to light at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Governor, after four hard disks were stolen from Sudharma Bhavan, a key building on the premises. The theft was discovered after officials recently reviewed CCTV footage and immediately filed a complaint with Punjagutta Police.

Outsourced Engineer Caught on CCTV Stealing Hard Disks

According to police, the theft occurred on May 14, when the accused, identified as Srinivas, a computer hardware engineer working on an outsourcing basis, entered the computer room on the first floor of Sudharma Bhavan. Notably, he was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity when stealing the hard disks.

The footage later helped officials identify Srinivas, who was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. Authorities are now probing motive and possible accomplices behind the crime.

Hard Disks Believed to Contain Crucial Files

Initial investigations suggest that the stolen hard disks contained sensitive data and crucial information. Police are working to determine the nature of the content and whether the theft was premeditated or part of a larger conspiracy.

High-Security Raj Bhavan Theft Raises Serious Questions

The incident has caused a stir due to the high-security nature of Raj Bhavan, which is constantly under CCTV surveillance and guarded round-the-clock. The breach has raised concerns about internal security protocols and the screening process for outsourced staff in sensitive government buildings.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at Punjagutta Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing. Authorities are examining digital evidence, checking communications, and looking into whether confidential government data was compromised.