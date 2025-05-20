Supreme Court Hears Key Petitions Against Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will today hear a batch of high-profile petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. A bench led by Chief Justice Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai is expected to deliberate on whether a temporary stay should be granted on the implementation of the amended legislation.

Central Government Assures Court on Controversial Provisions

The Union Government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, has assured the Court that contentious provisions of the Act will not be enforced until further notice. This includes restrictions on ‘Waqf by user’ and the inclusion of non-Muslims on Waqf Boards, which have been central points of contention.

Three Core Issues Identified by the Supreme Court

In earlier proceedings, under then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the apex court identified three primary issues:

De-notification process of Waqf properties (whether by usage or deed), Inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf institutions, Classification of government land as Waqf property.

The Court had also allowed a week’s time for the Centre, state governments, and Waqf Boards to file their preliminary responses.

Writ Petitions and Legal Challenges Against Waqf Amendments

Five main writ petitions have been treated as lead cases, while other related pleas have been accepted as intervention applications. The proceedings have been formally renamed as “In Re: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025” by the Supreme Court registry.

The petitioners argue that the amended Act is discriminatory, unconstitutional, and violates the fundamental rights of the Muslim community under Articles 14, 15, and 25 of the Indian Constitution.

Political Support and Opposition to the Amendment

While the petitioners challenge the Act’s validity, six BJP-ruled states have expressed full support for the central government’s stance, claiming the amendments are necessary reforms and constitutionally sound.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by both Houses of Parliament and received Presidential assent from President Droupadi Murmu on April 5, 2025, following widespread parliamentary debate.

What’s Next in the Supreme Court Waqf Case?

Today’s hearing is expected to focus on interim relief and whether a stay on the Act’s implementation should be granted while the constitutional questions are resolved. The outcome could significantly shape the future legal framework governing Waqf properties and institutions in India.