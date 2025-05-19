Will the ASI Survey Spark a New Conflict? Allahabad HC to Deliver Verdict Today

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court is set to pronounce its highly anticipated verdict in the Sambhal Jama Masjid vs Harihar Mandir dispute at 2 PM today. The judgment will be delivered by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, who presided over a single-judge bench.

The verdict concerns a civil revision petition filed by the Jama Masjid Management Committee, challenging the maintainability of the original suit that led to a court-directed Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the mosque premises.

Background: Dispute Over Alleged Temple Under Mosque

The original suit, filed in the Sambhal Civil Court by Supreme Court advocate Harishankar Jain and seven others, claimed that the Jama Masjid was built over a pre-existing Harihar Mandir. The plaintiffs requested permission to worship at the claimed original temple site.

On November 19, 2024, the civil court ordered a survey by the ASI, assisted by an Advocate Commissioner. A preliminary survey commenced the same day and continued on November 24, but was halted after violence broke out, resulting in four deaths.

High Court Stay and Legal Proceedings

In response, the Jama Masjid committee approached the Allahabad High Court, which issued an interim stay on the civil court’s survey order on January 8, 2025, and halted all proceedings in the lower court.

Since then, the matter has seen approximately 15 hearings, with final arguments concluding on May 13. The court had reserved judgment until May 20.

Partial Relief Granted During Ramadan

Earlier, on March 12, the High Court partially accepted the mosque committee’s request to carry out painting and maintenance on the outer mosque walls during Ramadan, directing the ASI to supervise the activity.

All Eyes on Allahabad High Court Verdict

This case is being closely watched across the country, especially in light of recent sensitive disputes involving religious structures. The High Court’s decision could have wide-ranging legal, political, and social implications.