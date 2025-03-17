Four Arrested in Karnataka in Moral Policing Case

Belagavi: The police on Monday arrested four individuals in connection with an incident of moral policing and launched a hunt for two absconding accused in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

Incident Details

The incident occurred a few days ago within the jurisdiction of the Belagavi Rural Police Station. Allauddin Pirzade, a resident of Savagaon village, filed the complaint. The arrested individuals have been identified as Satish Jadhav, Sumit, Veeresh, and one other person.

According to police reports, Allauddin was attacked by the group for speaking to a girl from the Hindu community on the outskirts of the village. After thrashing him, the group warned him of severe consequences if he was seen talking to her again.

Allauddin, dressed in torn clothes, approached the Belagavi Rural Police Station to file a complaint and seek protection. Further investigations are underway.

Previous Moral Policing Cases in Karnataka

Mangaluru Case

On January 24, a Mangaluru court remanded 14 people to judicial custody until February 7 in connection with another moral policing case. The accused, members of Rama Sene, had attacked a massage parlour in Mangaluru, alleging that illegal activities were being carried out at the establishment.

Hangal Gang-Rape Case

In the shocking Hangal gang-rape case, allegedly committed by moral vigilantes in Karnataka’s Haveri district in March 2024, the police submitted an 873-page charge sheet to the Hangal JMFC Court.

A total of 19 individuals were arrested, including seven accused of committing the gang rape. The victim, a homemaker from a minority community, was dragged out of a hotel after being seen with a person from another religion. On January 8, a gang of five to six men stormed the hotel, questioned her, and forcibly took her away on their bikes. She was taken to an isolated location, brutally assaulted, and later raped by all of them.

On January 11, the victim released a video detailing the horrifying assault. The case continues to be under legal scrutiny as authorities proceed with legal action.