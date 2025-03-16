Karnataka Assembly Session to be Stormy Over Muslim Quota Issue

Bengaluru: The Congress government’s decision to provide a 4% quota to the Muslim community in government tenders is expected to spark intense debate and disruptions in the ongoing budget session of the Karnataka legislature.

BJP Calls It a Divisive Move

The BJP’s national leadership has strongly opposed the decision, stating that it will have national ramifications. Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a press meet on Saturday, claimed that such measures had led to the partition of India in the past.

Congress to Amend KTPP Act

The Karnataka government is set to introduce an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, 1999, to implement the quota for Muslims. The session, which resumes on March 17, is expected to witness strong resistance from the BJP.

BJP Accuses Congress of Appeasement Politics

The BJP has declared its intention to disrupt proceedings in both Houses. State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra accused the Congress of pushing Karnataka towards violence.

Adding to the controversy, Waqf and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan issued a note directing officials to provide reservations for Muslims. The BJP criticized this move on social media, stating,

“Karnataka’s Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan is considering increasing Muslim reservation to 10% – a blatant violation of Supreme Court rulings, which have repeatedly stated that reservations cannot be based on religion!”

The party further questioned:

“Where is social justice now? Rahul Gandhi, will Congress snatch reservations meant for SCs and STs to fulfill its appeasement politics? Mr. Scam CM Siddaramaiah, is Congress’ idea of social justice taking away opportunities from the most deprived to favor your vote bank?”

CM Siddaramaiah Defends Reservation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the state budget for 2025-26, announced reservations for Muslims in government contracts under Category-IIB, which exclusively comprises Muslims.

“Under the provisions of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, the reservation provided to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Category-I, Category-IIA, and Category-IIB contractors in public works will be increased to ₹2 crore.”

Additionally, the procurement of goods and services across government departments, corporations, and institutions will have reservations for the same categories up to ₹1 crore.

BJP’s Amit Malviya Slams Congress

BJP’s National IT Department head Amit Malviya highlighted:

“CM Siddaramaiah confirmed that 4% of public works contracts will be reserved for Muslims under Category-IIB.”

He further stated that this reservation policy extends to the procurement of goods and services for suppliers belonging to SC, ST, Category-I, Category-IIA, and Category-IIB (Muslims), up to ₹1 crore.

Congress Defends Minority Reservation

Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar responded to the backlash, saying:

“Who said that 4% reservation is only for Muslims? The government has decided to provide it to minorities and backward communities, including Christians, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs, and others.”

He clarified that the reservation applies only to contracts worth up to ₹2 crore and does not take away anyone’s rights. He further questioned:

“Don’t they also deserve a livelihood?”

BJP Prepares to Oppose the Bill

Amid the controversy, the BJP is gearing up to launch an aggressive attack on the Congress-led government and oppose the proposed bill granting Muslim quotas in government tenders. The coming days are expected to witness heated debates in the Assembly.