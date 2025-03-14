Speeding Car Hits Bike and Pedestrian; Woman Left Hanging on Iron Grille (Shocking Video)

Mangaluru: A shocking murder attempt was reported in Mangaluru, Karnataka, where a man rammed his car into a neighbor, also injuring a pedestrian woman in the process.

Accused Rams Bike Rider with Car in Murder Attempt

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Satish, deliberately drove his speeding car into Murali Prasad, a neighbor with whom he had previous disputes. The incident occurred while Murali was riding his bike when Satish suddenly rammed into him with full force.

Innocent Woman Injured in the Attack

During the impact, a woman walking nearby was also hit by Satish’s car. The collision threw her into the wall of a house, where she was left hanging upside down due to the force of the crash.

Both Murali and the woman sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Satish Arrested, Remanded in Custody

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, arresting Satish and placing him in judicial remand.

History of Violent Attacks

Investigations revealed that Satish had previously attempted to murder Murali’s father as well, raising concerns over a long-standing personal feud between the two families.

