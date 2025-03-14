Karnataka

Speeding Car Hits Bike and Pedestrian; Woman Left Hanging on Iron Grille (Shocking Video)

A shocking murder attempt was reported in Mangaluru, Karnataka, where a man rammed his car into a neighbor, also injuring a pedestrian woman in the process.

Fouzia Farhana14 March 2025 - 15:28
Speeding Car Hits Bike and Pedestrian; Woman Left Hanging on Iron Grille (Shocking Video)
Speeding Car Hits Bike and Pedestrian; Woman Left Hanging on Iron Grille (Shocking Video)

Mangaluru: A shocking murder attempt was reported in Mangaluru, Karnataka, where a man rammed his car into a neighbor, also injuring a pedestrian woman in the process.

Accused Rams Bike Rider with Car in Murder Attempt

According to police reports, the accused, identified as Satish, deliberately drove his speeding car into Murali Prasad, a neighbor with whom he had previous disputes. The incident occurred while Murali was riding his bike when Satish suddenly rammed into him with full force.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Innocent Woman Injured in the Attack

During the impact, a woman walking nearby was also hit by Satish’s car. The collision threw her into the wall of a house, where she was left hanging upside down due to the force of the crash.

Also Read: Gold Smuggling Shock: Karnataka DGP Under Probe for Daughter’s Crime!

Both Murali and the woman sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Satish Arrested, Remanded in Custody

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, arresting Satish and placing him in judicial remand.

History of Violent Attacks

Investigations revealed that Satish had previously attempted to murder Murali’s father as well, raising concerns over a long-standing personal feud between the two families.

Stay Updated

For the latest updates on crime news, Karnataka incidents, and police investigations, stay connected.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana14 March 2025 - 15:28

Related Articles

Gold Smuggling Shock: Karnataka DGP Under Probe for Daughter’s Crime!

Gold Smuggling Shock: Karnataka DGP Under Probe for Daughter’s Crime!

11 March 2025 - 13:30
Karnataka BJP Chief Alleges Ministerial Involvement in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case

Karnataka BJP Chief Alleges Ministerial Involvement in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case

10 March 2025 - 14:57
BENGALUNIVERSITY Karnataka Govt Renames Bangalore University After Former PM Manmohan Singh

Karnataka Govt Renames Bangalore University After Former PM Manmohan Singh

7 March 2025 - 14:43
Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Congress Government Allocates Rs 51,034 Crore for Five Key Guarantees

Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Congress Government Allocates Rs 51,034 Crore for Five Key Guarantees

7 March 2025 - 13:17
Back to top button