Gold Smuggling Shock: Karnataka DGP Under Probe for Daughter’s Crime!

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered an investigation against jailed actress Ranya Rao’s father, DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, in connection with the gold smuggling case.

The state has sought a report within a week regarding his alleged involvement.

Senior IAS Officer Assigned to Probe

The government has assigned Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to lead the investigation into the misuse of protocol privileges by Ranya Rao at the airport. The probe will focus on:

How Ranya Rao availed the VIP protocol to bypass security checks.

Whether her father, DGP Ramachandra Rao, was involved in facilitating the misuse of privileges.

Government’s Statement on Protocol Violation

According to the government’s order, reports emerged last week that Ranya Rao used her father’s name and high-ranking officer privileges to smuggle gold. The order states that she allegedly:

Bypassed security checks at the airport.

Used her father’s name to access protocol facilities.

Authorities believe Ramachandra Rao’s role in this violation needs to be thoroughly investigated.

State Police Chief & DPAR Secretary to Assist Probe

The government has directed the investigating officer to gather all relevant documents and seek assistance from the:

State Police Chief

Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR)

Ranya Rao in Judicial Custody till March 24

The Special Court has remanded Ranya Rao to judicial custody until March 24 as investigations continue.

BJP Raises Allegations in Legislative Session

The BJP raised the issue in the Legislative Session, alleging the involvement of two state ministers in the case. However, Home Minister G. Parameshwara denied any link between the state police department and Ranya Rao’s smuggling activities.

“If there is any involvement of the state police in the case, the CBI, which is handling the investigation, will uncover it,” the Home Minister stated.

DRI Seized Gold Worth ₹2.06 Crore & Cash from Ranya’s Apartment

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at Bengaluru International Airport. Officials also confiscated:

₹2.06 crore worth of gold.

₹2.67 crore in cash from her Lavelle Road apartment, where she reportedly paid a monthly rent of ₹4.5 lakh.

DGP Ramachandra Rao’s Response

Karnataka DGP for State Police Housing Corporation, Ramachandra Rao, has distanced himself from the controversy, stating that he was devastated and caught unaware by the arrest of his stepdaughter, Ranya Rao.

The probe is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.