Karnataka BJP Chief Alleges Ministerial Involvement in Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra has alleged that two ministers from the Congress government may be involved in the gold smuggling case linked to Kannada actress Ranya Rao.

The case, centered around Bengaluru, has raised serious concerns about the involvement of influential figures in the state government.

BJP Chief Raises Allegations Against Congress Ministers

Vijayendra called the gold smuggling case involving Ranya Rao one of the rarest in India’s history, stating that it has now taken a political turn.

“Reports suggest two ministers may be involved, making this case even more concerning,” Vijayendra said.

He further alleged that Ranya Rao had attempted to contact a minister during her arrest, raising suspicion about high-level political involvement.

The investigation has uncovered links to hawala transactions and cryptocurrency payments. Sources indicate that Ranya Rao only handed over smuggled gold to select merchants, leading other gold traders to tip off the DRI about her operations.

“If ministers are involved, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely aware. The government must act transparently, expose the culprits, and ensure justice,” Vijayendra demanded. Also Read: Karnataka Govt Renames Bangalore University After Former PM Manmohan Singh

CBI, DRI, and Customs Launch Probes

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a suo moto probe into the case and is investigating the alleged role of two ministers. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and customs officials are also conducting separate investigations.

Sources stated that the DRI had briefed the CBI about the involvement of influential individuals after discovering Ranya Rao’s alleged attempt to contact a serving minister during her arrest.

Massive Gold Seizure & Lavish Lifestyle

Ranya Rao was caught smuggling 14.8 kg of gold worth Rs 12.36 crore at Bengaluru International Airport last Monday night.

Authorities also seized:

Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold from her flat

from her flat Rs 2.67 crore in cash

Ranya was paying Rs 4.5 lakh in rent for her upscale Lavelle Road residence.

Ranya Rao’s Statement & Family Reaction

Ranya Rao, also known as Harshavardini Ranya, claimed to be a freelancer in Dubai’s real estate sector and admitted to smuggling 17 bars of gold.

Her stepfather, K. Ramachandra Rao, Karnataka DGP for Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, expressed shock and devastation over her arrest.

“I was caught completely unaware by this development,” he said.

CBI Prepares to Take Custody

Currently, Ranya Rao is in DRI custody and is being interrogated regarding the smuggling operation. The CBI is preparing to take her into custody as the probe deepens into the larger smuggling network.