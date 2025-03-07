Karnataka Govt Renames Bangalore University After Former PM Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has announced that Bangalore City University will be renamed to Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University. This decision was made during the presentation of the state budget for the financial year 2025-26.

The government aims to transform this university into a model institution in the country by making Government Arts College and Government R.C. College constituent colleges under it.

Expansion of School Nutrition Programs

In an effort to combat malnutrition among schoolchildren, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed that the existing program of providing eggs and bananas to 53 lakh school children twice a week would be extended to six days a week. The extension of this initiative will be supported by the Azim Premji Foundation at a total cost of Rs. 1500 crore, continuing through 2025-26.

Additionally, the Shri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust will increase its distribution of Sai Sure Ragi Health Mix powder mixed with hot milk, extending the current three-day-a-week distribution to five days, with a total project cost of Rs. 100 crore. The state government will contribute 25 percent of this cost.

Expansion of Karnataka Public Schools

The government has also pledged to expand the Karnataka Public Schools initiative, which was started in a previous tenure to provide quality education from pre-primary to pre-university levels under one roof. As part of the plan, 500 new Karnataka Public Schools will be established with an investment of Rs. 2,500 crore, supported by the Asian Development Bank.

In a further push for improving education quality, the government will enhance the monthly honorarium for cooks working in government schools by Rs. 1,000.

Also Read: Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Congress Government Allocates Rs 51,034 Crore for Five Key Guarantees

AI-based Learning Initiatives

The AI-based ‘Kalika Deepa’ Program, developed in partnership with the Ek-Step Foundation, will be expanded to 2,000 schools. This initiative is designed to help students improve their skills in the Kannada and English languages, as well as develop early mathematical competencies.

The Vidya Vijeta Program, aimed at providing CET/NEET/JEE training to 25,000 students from government pre-university colleges, will continue with an allocation of Rs. 5 crore in the current financial year. Additionally, bilingual sections will be introduced in 4,000 government schools across the state to enhance students’ fluency in both English and their mother tongue.

Upgrading Women’s Higher Education Infrastructure

The state government has also taken steps to strengthen women’s higher education institutions by upgrading infrastructure in 31 such institutions in the past year. Infrastructure improvements will continue in the remaining 26 institutions with a budget of Rs. 26 crore.

Pioneering Burn Injury Prevention Policy

A unique policy aimed at preventing and treating burn injuries among women will be introduced by the Karnataka government, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country.