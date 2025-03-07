Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Congress Government Allocates Rs 51,034 Crore for Five Key Guarantees

Bengaluru: The Congress-led Karnataka government has allocated a substantial Rs 51,034 crore for its flagship five guarantee programmes for the financial year 2025-26.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement during his budget speech in the state legislative assembly on Friday.

Budget Focus on Guarantees and Fiscal Discipline

While presenting the budget for 2025-26, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline. He assured that the guarantees would be managed while keeping the fiscal deficit within 3% of GSDP and debt-GSDP ratio at 25%. He highlighted that this prudent approach was maintained even during the last two budgets.

The CM explained that the Rs 51,034 crore allocation would cover all five guarantee schemes and reiterated that the budget also includes significantly higher allocations for capital expenditure. “This accomplishment is a matter of immense pride for the state,” Siddaramaiah added.

Overview of the Congress Government’s Five Guarantees

The Congress government’s five guarantee programmes are designed to support the welfare of the people, with a strong focus on social justice:

Gruha Laxmi Scheme: Provides a Rs 2,000 monthly cash incentive to eligible women. Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Offers free power up to 200 watts. Anna Bhagya Scheme: Delivers 10 kilograms of rice per member to families below the poverty line (BPL). Shakti Scheme: Provides free RTC bus travel for women across the state. Monthly Allowance for Graduates and Diploma Holders: Grants Rs 3,000 for fresh graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for two years.

CM Siddaramaiah’s Vision for Karnataka’s Development

During the budget presentation, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized that the state government’s efforts go beyond just financial allocation. He made it clear that the guarantees are not “freebies”, but strategic investments aimed at addressing economic and social concerns. He reinforced the importance of balancing economic development with people’s welfare, in line with the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Commitment to Social Justice and Welfare

Siddaramaiah expressed his commitment to ensuring that the government’s welfare programmes align with the state’s development model, driven by the principles of Universal Basic Income. He emphasized that the government’s policies are designed to increase the purchasing power of the people and provide empowerment to women, all while promoting a green economy.

Environmental and Educational Efforts

The CM also highlighted Karnataka’s leadership in promoting renewable energy, environmentally friendly industries, and water purification and recycling practices, which have been appreciated internationally. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to quality education and healthcare, pointing out the largest number of residential schools and hostels in the country providing education and food to students.

Looking Ahead to Karnataka’s Future

CM Siddaramaiah concluded his budget presentation by acknowledging the challenges faced by the poor and emphasizing that the guaranteed schemes are a direct response to the struggles of the disadvantaged. The government’s focus on women’s empowerment, social justice, and environmental sustainability reflects its long-term vision for the state’s growth and prosperity.