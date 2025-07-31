Four new judges of Telangana High Court take oath

Hyderabad: Four newly appointed judges of the Telangana High Court were sworn in on Thursday.

Ghouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy and Gadi Praveen Kumar took oath as judges at a ceremony held at the High Court.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed four advocates as Additional Judges of the Telangana High Court. They would be Additional Judges for two years from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

About a month ago, the Supreme Court Collegium approved a resolution elevating four advocates as judges of the Telangana High Court. The names were sent to the collegium by the High Court a year ago.

With their appointment, the number of judges of the High Court has gone up to 29 in addition to the Chief Justice.

Legal fraternity members in Telangana welcomed the appointments and expressed hope that this would further enhance the delivery of justice and judicial efficiency in the state.

Praveen Kumar, presently serving as Deputy Solicitor General of India for the Telangana High Court. He hails from Bhimgal of Nizamabad district. He completed an M.A. and L.L.M. from Osmania University.

Ghouse Meera Mohiuddin obtained a law degree from a college in Nellore affiliated to Sri Venkateshwara University. He is from Balanagar of Hyderabad and completed LLM from Osmania University. He served as standing counsel for the Telangana Bar Council.

Chalapathi Rao got enrolled as an advocate on March 26 in 1998. In 2022, he was appointed as the standing counsel for the Jayashankar Agricultural University. He was the vice president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association.

Ramakrishna Reddy hails from Kondamadugu village of Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. He got enrolled as an advocate in 1998. He has vast experience in revenue matters and served as standing counsel for the Enforcement Directorate