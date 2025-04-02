Scientists Discover Four planets with Earth-Like Composition

A groundbreaking discovery in exoplanetary science has revealed four rocky exoplanets orbiting Barnard’s Star, one of the closest stars to Earth. While these planets are all smaller than Earth, they share a common characteristic – they are composed of rocky material, making them intriguing subjects for future study.

Nearest Rocky Exoplanets Beyond the Solar System

Located just six light-years away, Barnard’s Star is the closest single star to Earth after the Alpha Centauri system. The newly discovered planets orbit this red dwarf at extremely close distances, resulting in short orbital periods ranging from just over two days to nearly seven days. Their proximity to the star makes them too hot to sustain life as we know it, but their discovery is still significant in the ongoing search for habitable worlds beyond our Solar System.

Cutting-Edge Technology Enables Discovery

The discovery was made possible through advanced astronomical instruments, including the MAROON-X instrument on the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii and the ESPRESSO spectrograph on the Very Large Telescope in Chile. These instruments detect minute changes in starlight caused by the gravitational pull of orbiting planets, a method known as the radial velocity technique. Despite interference from stellar activity, researchers were able to pinpoint the presence of these four small worlds.

A Step Forward in Understanding Our Cosmic Neighborhood

Although the planets are inhospitable due to their extreme temperatures, their rocky composition and proximity to Earth make them valuable for further research on planetary formation and evolution. The findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, were led by Ritvik Basant of the University of Chicago, marking an important milestone in exoplanetary science.

With ongoing advancements in astronomical technology, researchers hope that future discoveries will bring us closer to identifying truly Earth-like planets capable of supporting life.