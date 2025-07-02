Fraud Alert: Telangana Bar Council Drops 10 Lawyers After Probe

Hyderabad: In a significant move to uphold the integrity of the legal profession, the Bar Council of Telangana has officially removed 10 lawyers from its register after a rigorous investigation revealed serious violations during their enrolment process.

Investigation Reveals Forged Certificates and Concealment of Facts

Following a full-fledged inquiry:

Nine advocates were found to have submitted forged certificates allegedly not issued by the respective universities.

The tenth advocate was found guilty of suppressing material facts during the application process.

All individuals were given a fair chance to provide explanations before the Council took disciplinary action.

Action Taken by the Bar Council

After due process:

The names of all 10 advocates were struck off the official roll of practitioners.

The decision aims to safeguard the credibility of the legal system and protect the interests of genuine law professionals.

Ensuring Integrity in the Legal Profession

The Bar Council reiterated its commitment to:

Conducting strict verifications during the enrolment of advocates.

Taking zero-tolerance action against any form of malpractice or certificate forgery.

What This Means for the Legal Community

This landmark action sends a strong message that: