Fraud Alert: Telangana Bar Council Drops 10 Lawyers After Probe

Safiya Begum2 July 2025 - 14:26
Hyderabad: In a significant move to uphold the integrity of the legal profession, the Bar Council of Telangana has officially removed 10 lawyers from its register after a rigorous investigation revealed serious violations during their enrolment process.

Investigation Reveals Forged Certificates and Concealment of Facts

Following a full-fledged inquiry:

  • Nine advocates were found to have submitted forged certificates allegedly not issued by the respective universities.
  • The tenth advocate was found guilty of suppressing material facts during the application process.

All individuals were given a fair chance to provide explanations before the Council took disciplinary action.

Action Taken by the Bar Council

After due process:

  • The names of all 10 advocates were struck off the official roll of practitioners.
  • The decision aims to safeguard the credibility of the legal system and protect the interests of genuine law professionals.

The Bar Council reiterated its commitment to:

  • Conducting strict verifications during the enrolment of advocates.
  • Taking zero-tolerance action against any form of malpractice or certificate forgery.

This landmark action sends a strong message that:

  • Fake lawyers will face strict consequences.
  • The public can trust the authenticity of legal professionals in Telangana.

