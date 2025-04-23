‘Free Kashmir by 2026’: Terror Chief Saifullah’s Vile Threat Surfaces

The tragic Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Jammu & Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley has left the nation grieving and enraged. According to reports, 4 to 6 armed terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists, killing at least 27 to 28 people, before fleeing the scene.

The Indian Army has launched a full-scale manhunt to track down the attackers. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister visited the valley and met the grieving families of the victims on Wednesday.

Who is Saifullah Kasuri? The Alleged Mastermind Behind the Pahalgam Attack

As per multiple reports, the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack is Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Saifullah Khalid. Though unverified by True Scoop, intelligence inputs point to his crucial role in orchestrating this barbaric act.

Key Facts About Saifullah Kasuri:

Deputy Chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and associated with The Resistance Front (TRF)

and associated with Known to maintain close ties with Hafiz Saeed , India’s most-wanted terrorist

, India’s most-wanted terrorist Frequently delivers Jihadi speeches to Pakistan Army battalions , encouraging violence against India

to , encouraging violence against India Recently visited Kanganpur , Pakistan, reportedly to inspire Pakistani soldiers

, Pakistan, reportedly to inspire Pakistani soldiers Prominent figure in a meeting held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he declared intentions to “free Kashmir by February 2026”

“We Will Capture Kashmir by 2026”: Saifullah’s Threat Against India

In a highly provocative speech on February 2, 2025, Saifullah was quoted as saying:

“We will try our best to capture Kashmir by 2 February 2026… Our Mujahideen will intensify attacks.”

The speech was delivered during a joint meeting organized by Pakistan’s ISI and Army, adding to suspicions of state-backed terrorism.

Nationwide Outrage and Demands for Justice

The gruesome video footage of the attack and survivor stories have gone viral on social media, leading to massive outrage across the country. Citizens are demanding strict retaliation and justice for the innocent lives lost in this cowardly act of terror.