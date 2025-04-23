Pahalgam Terror Attack: Heartbreaking Moment as Tourists Cry for Help During Rescue

Jammu & Kashmir: A deeply emotional video from the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday, claiming the lives of 26 tourists, has gone viral on social media. The attack was executed in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, just 6 kilometers from Pahalgam.

In the video, terrified women and children are seen fleeing, crying out for help, with visible panic and fear on their faces.

“Don’t Hurt My Child,” Pleads a Woman to Army Soldiers

In a now-viral clip, a group of scared tourists from Hyderabad, including women and children, come across Indian Army personnel during their escape. Mistaking them for attackers—due to earlier reports of terrorists wearing police and army uniforms—a woman breaks down, pleading with a soldier, “Mere bacche ko kuch mat karna” (Don’t hurt my child).

The Indian soldiers calmly reassure her, saying, “We are from the Indian Army, here to help you.” Upon realizing the truth, the woman breaks down in uncontrollable tears and reveals that her husband was killed by the terrorists during the attack.

Children’s Fear and Army’s Compassion Win Hearts Online

The video captures the terror on children’s faces, who shrink back in fear even from the real Indian Army personnel. The soldiers are seen offering water and first aid to the traumatized family, and organizing their safe evacuation from Baisaran Valley.

One of the most gut-wrenching moments is when the widowed woman, overwhelmed by grief, says she wishes she were dead too. This statement has moved countless viewers, showcasing the emotional and psychological trauma inflicted by the attack.

Why Did Victims Fear the Army?

It has now been revealed that six terrorists disguised in police and army uniforms carried out the attack, leading to confusion and mistrust among the surviving victims. This explains why the woman initially mistook the real soldiers for terrorists.

The Indian Army has been praised online for their swift rescue operation, empathetic handling of survivors, and providing both physical and emotional support in the aftermath of this horrifying attack.

Humanity in the Midst of Horror

The Pahalgam terror attack has not only reignited discussions on the security of tourists in Kashmir but also brought forward a raw, emotional side of terrorism—where innocent lives, including children, bear the brunt. The viral video is a testament to both pain and heroism, where human resilience meets the compassionate hand of protectors.