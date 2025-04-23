“Why Was My Son Killed?”: Muslim Youth Syed Adil Shah Shot Dead in Pahalgam Attack

Pahalgam: The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, has left 27 tourists dead and many others seriously injured. The attackers reportedly opened fire after asking the religion of the tourists, a shocking act that has now raised disturbing questions—particularly about the death of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a Muslim citizen and local resident.

Who Was Syed Adil Hussain Shah?

Syed Adil Hussain Shah was a horse rider from Jammu & Kashmir, working in Pahalgam by helping tourists with horseback rides. He was the sole breadwinner for his family and came from extremely modest means.

His father, Syed Haider Shah, told ANI that Adil had gone to Pahalgam on Tuesday to earn a living. At around 3 PM, the family heard about the attack. After several unanswered calls, they later discovered at the police station that Adil had been shot. Despite being rushed for medical help, he was declared dead.

“My son was innocent. Why was he killed?” asked his grieving father. “He was a Muslim, too. Why didn’t they spare him?”

A Life Lost, A Family Shattered

Adil’s mother is inconsolable, and his father is demanding justice. The death has cast a pall of grief over the village and sparked widespread anger over the mindless brutality of the terrorists.

Adil was not a tourist. He was a local, hardworking youth trying to support his family. Despite being Muslim, he was not spared by the terrorists—proving once again that terrorism has no religion.

The Deadliest Attack on Tourists in Kashmir in 20 Years

This horrific incident is being described as the deadliest attack on tourists in nearly two decades in Kashmir. While previous attacks rarely targeted travelers, this one included foreign nationals—an Israeli and an Italian—and resulted in multiple women and children losing their loved ones in a matter of minutes.

A Tragedy Beyond Religion

The killing of Syed Adil Hussain Shah underscores a bitter truth—terrorism does not discriminate, despite what the attackers may claim. The incident has united people across communities in shock and condemnation.