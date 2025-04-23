Indian Army Strikes Back: Two Terrorists Killed While Infiltrating in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: In a swift counter-terror operation, the Indian Army neutralized two terrorists during an infiltration attempt near Uri Nala in Baramulla district on Wednesday. The operation comes just a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives and left several injured at the Baisaran meadow tourist spot.

Infiltration Attempt Thwarted in Sarjeevan Area of Uri

According to a statement from the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, the encounter broke out on Wednesday when approximately 2–3 terrorists tried to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala in Baramulla.

“Heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. Two terrorists have been eliminated. Infiltration bid foiled by the security forces in the ongoing operation in Baramulla,” the Army said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Arms and Ammunition Recovered, Operation Still Ongoing

The Army confirmed that a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and other war-like materials was recovered from the neutralized terrorists. The operation remains active as forces continue combing the area for any remaining threats.

Also Read: “Please Don’t Shoot”: Visakhapatnam Man’s Final Words in Kashmir Terror Attack

Pahalgam Attack Adds Urgency to Counterterror Operations

This latest infiltration attempt comes just a day after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists opened fire on tourists in the scenic Baisaran Valley, also known as “Mini Switzerland”. The coordinated attack has triggered strong national outrage and increased security operations across the Kashmir Valley.

The Indian Army and other security forces have been put on high alert, especially in regions near the Line of Control (LoC), to prevent further infiltration or planned attacks.